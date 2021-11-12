3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $393,750

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. NEW CONSTRUCTION at Hoffman Meadows in Monmouth by Quiroz Custom Homes. Open & bright floorplan with 3bed, 2bath, 1543 ft.², vaulted great room with real hardwood floors! 9ft ceiling throughout. Spacious master bedroom suite with trey ceiling. Kitchen with soft close cabinets & drawers, 3cm granite or quartz slab counter tops. Landscaped yard with covered patio. Property taxes are not yet determined.