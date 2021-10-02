 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $365,000

Mid-Century home located on corner lot right down the road from Monmouth Elementary School & Monmouth dog park. Inside you will find original oak floors in the living room, hallways, & bedrooms. Waterproof flooring has been installed in family room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. New electrical panel installed approximately three years ago. Outside you will find new roofing done within the last year. The very large and private backyard is great for your summer BBQs.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News