3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $1,995,000

Gorgeous custom built, single story home on 83+ acres just 2 miles from town. Home overlooks beautiful farm ground, Mt Jefferson & panoramic views from every window. Country kitchen W/granite counters, huge island, elite appliances, WI Pantry & an abundance of windows. Formal dinning and breakfast nook. 12 ft ceilings welcome you into a peaceful living room W/engineered HW floors, gas fire place, built-ins, large windows looking out on to the covered back patio. 50X70 Barn W/Lean-to. A must see property.