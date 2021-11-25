 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $1,400,000

Beautiful 98 acre private property with views of the coast range and Luckiamute valley. Approx 20 acres in grass seed ready to farm or lease with 70+ acres in mature trees. Small creek and abundant wildlife. Deer and elk hunting on your own land. Home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. New 830 sq ft barn/tractor shed with leveled, graveled area for additional outbuildings w/driveway. Close to Monmouth/Corvallis/Albany/Salem.

