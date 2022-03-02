 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $95,000

WELCOME HOME! Charming 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home built in 2005. The interior has been freshly painted and ready for you to move in! Entertain in the dining room or join in the cozy living room. This home features central heat & AC, carpet & laminate flooring throughout, a nice covered patio to relax on, and a spacious backyard perfect for a garden. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

