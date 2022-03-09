If you dream living in a log home, this is dream come true. 4,000 sf Log Home on over 5 acres of property also come with 2 shop with over 8000 sf in total . Newly installed 800 AMP power ready to build your man cave, store all your toys. Timber deferral wake up with the sounds of the forest, the scent of the trees ,with fresh air & The VIEWS too.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $929,000
