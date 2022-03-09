WELCOME HOME! Charming 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home built in 2005. The interior has been freshly painted and ready for you to move in! Entertain in the dining room or join in the cozy living room. This home features central heat & AC, carpet & laminate flooring throughout, a nice covered patio to relax on, and a spacious backyard perfect for a garden. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $90,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Corvallis business owner and pilot has died following a plane crash in St. Augustine, Florida.
Two university professors are asking for $728,400 from a Corvallis neurologist/landlord, alleging contaminated drinking water with toxic level…
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and other charges.
Josh Manner brings his longtime Trader Joe's experience to fulfill a dream.
Restaurants are re-opening, mask mandates are lifting, and people in the mid-valley are returning to work and pre-COVID-19 employment rates.
The 2022 Linn County Fair will welcome mid-valley singer Sara Evans, the band Sawyer Brown and first-time fair performer Five For Fighting.
The Traffic Safety Commission weighs what it would take to get a crosswalk light.
The incident involved an attempted escape by scaling a building and a jump into a police vehicle's open window, officers say.
An Albany man has been arrested and is suspected of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.
Here are the details about when it will be ready for appointments.