3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $899,000
Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning views overlooking Lebanon & the valley from your custom-built home! On 2.3 acres just outside of Lebanon, this open floor plan home has 9 ft ceilings, reclaimed wood tray ceilings, gorgeous stone gas fireplace feature, custom barn doors, lrg master w/walkin tile shower, tall windows opening up to a lrg covered patio perfect for entertaining. Lrg shop built in 2019 w/ 2,640 sqft of heated living quarters and a bar. Outdoors are beautifully landscaped w/hot tub, underground sprinklers and RV hook up.

