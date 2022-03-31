3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $895,000

Beautiful Home on over 12 acres! Private and secluded. Paved driveway with entry way gate. Updated home with granite countertops, SS Appliances, tile bathrooms, wood floors, formal dining room to fit the whole family. Large window in family room looking out at property. 3 car garage with huge bonus/rec room upstairs(included in sq footage) with a full bathroom. Room for all your toys. Barn for animals, chicken coop, new 36X48X16 shop with concrete floors, 220 powers that just needs to be connected.