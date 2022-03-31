 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $895,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $895,000

Beautiful Home on over 12 acres! Private and secluded. Paved driveway with entry way gate. Updated home with granite countertops, SS Appliances, tile bathrooms, wood floors, formal dining room to fit the whole family. Large window in family room looking out at property. 3 car garage with huge bonus/rec room upstairs(included in sq footage) with a full bathroom. Room for all your toys. Barn for animals, chicken coop, new 36X48X16 shop with concrete floors, 220 powers that just needs to be connected.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News