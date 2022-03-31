Beautiful Home on over 12 acres! Private and secluded. Paved driveway with entry way gate. Updated home with granite countertops, SS Appliances, tile bathrooms, wood floors, formal dining room to fit the whole family. Large window in family room looking out at property. 3 car garage with huge bonus/rec room upstairs(included in sq footage) with a full bathroom. Room for all your toys. Barn for animals, chicken coop, new 36X48X16 shop with concrete floors, 220 powers that just needs to be connected.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million le…
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
Lebanon's Breeden Family Farms/B.F.F. Nursery is venturing into vegetable starts with a farm stand the Breeden family hopes will help the comm…
SALEM (AP) — A driver crashed their car into a homeless encampment in Salem early Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring three more,…
Learn how the BA.2 subvariant is moving in the state.
An Eagle Creek motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Stayton the morning of Friday, March 26, according to a news release from the Linn Coun…
Thomas Radley has been in a hospital bed for entirely way too many days, recovering between courses of chemotherapy drugs that pale his skin and kill his hair and hold back the exceedingly rare cancer that metastasized in his back.
The union that represents the employees is asking to bargain over a telework policy, and if that doesn’t happen its lawyers will get involved.