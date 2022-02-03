3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $895,000

Secluded home situated on 14+ acres of mature timber. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the wrap around deck overlooking the beautiful scenery & the peacefulness that surrounds you. Step inside to a spacious entry living room with a fireplace & with picture windows and sliding glass doors to enjoy the views from all angles. Large kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, oak cabinets & formal dining room. Primary bedroom w/ ensuite bathroom & walk-in closet. Daylight basement w/ spacious family room & 2nd fireplace. Call TODAY!