3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $850,000

A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Wake up every morning to the beautiful mountain views from your new home! This one has so much to offer! Situated on a knoll w/ a total of 60+ acres on a quiet dead end road, 27.5 acres of water rights, all irrigation equipment included, multiple outbuildings including a feeder barn, mach shed, & 2 GP buildings! Spend your evenings on the back deck overlooking the peaceful countryside, or get cozy next to the toasty wood stove! Plenty of room for RV/additional parking, basement & so much more! Call TODAY!

