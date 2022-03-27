 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $850,000

  Updated
Beautiful multi-level country home with mountain views on fenced/cross fenced 7.5 AC with Butte Creek frontage. Fir trees, paved dead end road, shop w/14ft eves, paved drive, underground sprinklers, redwood deck & a barn! Inside you'll find hardwood floors, Lg. living room & bonus room! Kitchen features custom hardwood cabinets, ½ basement for added storage and a great dining space! 1/2 bath on the main levl, large master bedroom with tiled bath, large jacuzzi tub, large tile shower and pvt deck

