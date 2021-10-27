 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $85,000

Beautifully updated and well kept home in 55+ park. Many recent updates including new windows, exterior paint, flooring, water heater, sliding glass door and range in last several years. Large yard with privacy trees and tons of space for gardening or just relaxing. Carport parking with storage, as well as newer storage shed in the yard. Pictures coming soon.

