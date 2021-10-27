Beautifully updated and well kept home in 55+ park. Many recent updates including new windows, exterior paint, flooring, water heater, sliding glass door and range in last several years. Large yard with privacy trees and tons of space for gardening or just relaxing. Carport parking with storage, as well as newer storage shed in the yard. Pictures coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another didn't make it through the night after being rescued.
- Updated
An Albany man has been arrested for a stabbing outside of a local bar on Friday night, according to a press release from the Albany Police Dep…
- Updated
The passenger in a vehicle that rolled over on Knox Butte Road on Friday night is dead, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
Future shows, including Tuesday’s scheduled Warren Miller skiing film, remain up in the air.
- Updated
A Lebanon man stands accused of stealing and damaging an Albany Fire Department vehicle.
- Updated
A Corvallis restaurant owner has been indicted by a Eugene-based federal grand jury for tax evasion and hiding cash from his businesses.
- Updated
The victim, investigators say, is a minor.
- Updated
A second Albany man has been arrested in connection to the Oct. 10 homicide at Timber Linn Memorial Park.
- Updated
It involves tapping into a source of public tax monies. Here's how that will work.
- Updated
The National Weather Services has issued a high wind advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley, including the cities of Corvallis, Albany and Leb…