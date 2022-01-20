Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 5.44 Acres with planted trees/forest deferral. Fantastic Private Setting. 36x48 Shop with 220, concrete floor and stub for gas. Septic RV Clean Out, Stub for gas BBQ, 2 conduits to front fence ready to install power gate/alarm. Long private driveway with circular drive at the house. Well maintained Ranch-style with laminate flooring thru-out. Vaulted living room. Craftsman-style kitchen cabinets, eating bar, and 2 kitchen pantries. Lg mud/utility rm. Home wired for Alarm System. Tankless Water Heater.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $789,000
