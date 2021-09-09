3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $779,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Price Reduced!!! Come live on this park like setting property on 7.36 acres on three tax lots. This beautiful 1700 square foot home hosts many upgrades; stunning bathroom, bonus craft room, covered deck, and much more. The large 30 X 40 shop has plenty of room for your toys and an RV site. Walk through the beautiful timber or bring your livestock to live in the lower pasture. Enjoy the great outdoors on your own slice of Oregon. This is truly a wonderful property and has been well cared for by the owners.