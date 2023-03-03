Looking for a peaceful slice of heaven in the country? Here is your chance. This 2020 build paid close attention to details and custom upgrades. ADA-accessible doors, no step foundation, 50 year roof, 3 car/oversize garage, and backs up to BLM land with access to a year round creek. The home sits approximately 750 feet off the main road. Lots of room to park your RV/Boat. This seller is offering a $15,000 credit towards buyers rate buy-down. See docs for custom home upgrades.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $765,000
