 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $750,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Seclusion! Mountain View! Custom Home! 4000 SF Shop! This 10+ acre property checks all those boxes & more! Amazing remodel includes gourmet kitchen, luxury master suite, spa baths & great room. Vaulted ceilings, tile floors, pex plumbing, fiber cement siding, heat pump/AC, utility room, vinyl windows. DREAM steel frame shop plumbed for heated floors & full bath w/220 power, CAT 5 wiring & full length lean to. Asphalt circle drive, garden area, gated entry.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News