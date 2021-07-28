Potential! Potential! Potential! Livable single-wide manufactured home on its own lot/land with nice back yard. Well and septic make this a nice investment. Cash only sale. Owner will not carry a contract. Tax shown is for land.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $75,000
