3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $699,000

This is the property you have been waiting for. Custom built 1 level home w/3BD's & 3BA's on 4.75 usable acres w/ incredible views! Primary BD has BA with shower & 2 separate closets. The galley style kitchen has eating nook, large pantry/utility room and formal dining area. Fenced & cross fenced pastures. Barn includes half heated workshop and half barn/hay storage, heated tack room & lean-tos off the front and back. See attached Features Sheet for extra details. Agent is related to Sellers.