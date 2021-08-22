 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $695,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome home to peace & quiet on 8.64 acres featuring a beautiful modern farmhouse, gigantic finished garage that has potential for adding an in-law suite, and an updated barn. Enjoy a brand new kitchen with quartz countertops and black stainless steel appliances., This home has spacious bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, energy efficient lighting, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new roof and new HVAC system with AC. The list of upgrades is endless. Schedule a showing and buy this beauty...Don't miss out!

