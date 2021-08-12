 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $695,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $695,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $695,000

This beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2 story home is nestled on 2.5 acres of privacy. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings w/a warm & inviting fireplace in the living rm. Enjoy a nice meal in the formal dining area or relax on the wrap around porch overlooking the gorgeous scenery. Large master bedroom on the main level, master bathroom features a soaking tub and walk-in tiled shower. Lots of room for storage in the oversized two car garage. Garage features a kitchen/utility and full bath inside. Beautiful landscaping!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News