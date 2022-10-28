Rare opportunity for 12.33 acres of flat usable land with a great home, barn and studio! Fenced and cross fenced land, that also has a year round pond. The home was built in 2016 and features 3 bed 2 bath 1936 SQFT. Vaulted ceilings, hickory cabinets, and an open floor plan with attached large 2 car garage. Basement features 2 bedrooms and 2nd living room. Large barn/shop w/ concrete floors, 220, shop space & more! Large lean to's attached as well! Studio building has many options.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One kept practicing after her license lapsed, another refused to cooperate with an investigation into allegations he slapped and flicked the hands of a patient.
Forget tents. In Albany, many unhoused people live out of their cars.
The driver failed to stop for the flagger who was holding a stop sign.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Upon arrival and after an assessment, the commander determined it was too dangerous to send in firefighters.
Here's where to compare and contrast the differing views of the people running for Albany mayor, Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3.
Court documents allege one victim was abused by means of physical force.
A summary and commentary from those who support and oppose it.
Haji was known for his staunch stance against bathing.
You can often find William Tally picking up trash on the side of the road, sometimes along the neighborhoods of North Albany where he lives, s…