This beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2 story home is nestled on 2.5 acres of privacy. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings w/a warm & inviting fireplace in the living rm. Enjoy a nice meal in the formal dining area or relax on the wrap around porch overlooking the gorgeous scenery. Large master bedroom on the main level, master bathroom features a soaking tub and walk-in tiled shower. Lots of room for storage in the oversized two car garage. Garage features a kitchen/utility and full bath inside. Beautiful landscaping!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $675,000
