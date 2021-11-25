3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $670,000

Enjoy this 3 bed, 2 bath home with a large basement. This home has many updates including fresh exterior paint, flooring through out, a newer roof, stainless steel appliances & a newer well. Relax by the fireplace in the living room or enjoy sitting outside overlooking the 39+ acres of land. Outside features a beautiful creek that runs thru the property, a large pond stocked w/fish, a shop/barn perfect for storage & space for horses harvest ready timber & a fire pit.