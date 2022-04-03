3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $650,000

Rural sanctuary! Fantastic country home that backs up forest. Less then ten minutes from downtown Lebanon. On 2.25 acres, this well-maintained 3 bed 2 full bath home has open kitchen/living with stainless appliances. Spacious custom kitchen/dining room with Oak cabinets galore. This home also offers a home office, theater/media room as well as an additional private retreat above the garage. This is the perfect home for combined living spaces.