Beautiful home on 1.46 acres! Great room w/vaulted ceilings, gas FP & access to large covered patio & outdoor living space. Kitchen w/SS appl, dual oven, pot filler, granite counters, island, breakfast bar, custom cabinets w/pullouts & walk in pantry. Master w/lighted trey ceiling, bath w/elevated vanity, dual sinks, jetted soaking tub, tile stand alone shower & huge walk in closet. Office, large laundry rm, garage workshop. RV pad, 50/30 amp service w/RV dump. Assumable VA loan at 3.85%!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $640,000
