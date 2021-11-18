 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $630,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $630,000

2011 custom built 3/2 home on manicured 1 acre with low bank access to whitewater river. Over 1,000sf of decking, shop with loft storage and third bathroom, NO FLOOD Ins Req. Water views from almost every window. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, FP, bamboo hardwood floors, heated tile floors in the bathrooms, jetted tub and separate tile walk-in shower in Master Bath, custom hickorycabinets, granite counters & window sills, new HP 2020

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News