3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $630,000

Beautiful & Updated! Home & shop situated on 2.31 acres with amazing views! Inside features include a spacious floor plan, large kitchen with stainless appliances and ample storage, recently remodeled laundry rm, brick fireplace, large bathroom with quartz counters, huge master bedroom, and tons of natural light throughout. Outside you will find a nice shop, large back patio, tons of parking, fresh gravel & landscaping, newer roof, siding & paint, and amazing views on very private lot. Open House 3/12/22.