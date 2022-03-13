 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $630,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $630,000

Beautiful & Updated! Home & shop situated on 2.31 acres with amazing views! Inside features include a spacious floor plan, large kitchen with stainless appliances and ample storage, recently remodeled laundry rm, brick fireplace, large bathroom with quartz counters, huge master bedroom, and tons of natural light throughout. Outside you will find a nice shop, large back patio, tons of parking, fresh gravel & landscaping, newer roof, siding & paint, and amazing views on very private lot. Open House 3/12/22.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News