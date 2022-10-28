3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $625,000

Little slice of paradise! Newer 3 bed, 2 bath home that's move in ready! Open concept with amazing master suite. Almost 5 acres with detached 24X48 shop, 11X18 kitchen w/ double oven and cook top perfect for canning/holidays, detached one bedroom separate living quarters with full bath, currently used for craft room and sewing studio (lots of options). Fruit trees, RV parking w/ power/water, two additional storage sheds, one stall building perfect for goats or? Quiet end of the street location, easy commute