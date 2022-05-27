 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $620,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $620,000

Beautiful TURN-KEY custom Craftsman style home backed up to a park with Santiam River access. Spacious suite-sized bedrooms with large walk-in closets, barn doors and built-in shelving. Open living area with a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with granite countertops. Island with dual sinks and breakfast bar. Low maintenance landscaped front yard with rocky stream water feature and drip irrigation timers. Oversized garage, finished attic and large pavilion out back! Stacked washer and dryer included!

