Seller credit $9000!! TURN-KEY custom Craftsman style home backed up to a park with Santiam River access. Spacious suite-sized bedrooms with large walk-in closets, barn doors and built-in shelving. Open living area with a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with granite countertops. Island with dual sinks and breakfast bar. Low maintenance landscaped front yard with rocky stream water feature and drip irrigation timers. Oversized garage, finished attic and large pavilion out back! Stacked washer and dryer included
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $619,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a local business owner opened a café in downtown Albany, he wanted to create a gathering space for the community — but not everyone has w…
It's a local institution: The owner never paid himself a salary and would only take Christmas Day off.
Rescued were two adults and four children.
It's the third runaway since May.
While the defendant had mental health issues, the judge said he knew what he was doing when he bit and stabbed his victim.
It happened just after midnight.
An undercover federal agent met the man and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis in 2019. The exchange included more than just drugs.
From the moment she uttered her first words, Janessa Minta has been singing.
For now, the small Linn County city devises a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C and hopes for state or federal funding.
Dawson Branton didn’t have to go searching to find what he wanted to do with his life.