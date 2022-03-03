Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 5.78 acres in Lebanon, for someone looking for a potential farm on the outskirts of town. Large home at 1,698 sq. ft, 2 bedrooms downstairs and full bathroom, 2 large bedrooms upstairs and full bath, certified woodstove, central A/C, enclosed back patio, covered RV parking, multiple fruit trees and barn made out logs. Separate laundry room off kitchen with upstairs loft. Massive three bay shop is insulated with concrete floors, sliding doors and water/power. Home has well and septic. Fenced back acreage!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $610,000
