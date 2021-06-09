 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $605,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Rare! Beautifully wooded acreage North of Lacomb! Well maintained home has bright and open living area w wide views, wood floors, comfy wood burning stove, newer stainless appliances, laundry/mudroom, and a large deck out back for entertaining. 36x72 shop has partial slab, 3 roll up bays, 1 RV, power & hot water, office, full bath and RV hookups out back on the deck. Home/shop is centered on acreage with flat wooded land and small pond north & south 20yr pine growth to appx 6 Ac hillside. View More

