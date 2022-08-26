TURN-KEY MOVE IN READY! Custom Craftsman style home backed up to a park with Santiam River access. Spacious suite-sized bedrooms with large walk-in closets, barn doors and built-in shelving. Open living area with a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with granite countertops. Island with dual sinks and breakfast bar. Low maintenance landscaped front yard with rocky stream water feature and drip irrigation timers. Oversized garage, finished attic and large pavilion out back! Stacked washer and dryer included
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is attempting to open a Corvallis location, and that’s ruffled a few feathers.
Police Chief Frank Stevenson said officers have to take every threat as credible.
Three of its top employees give two weeks' notice this week.
The collision happened outside of city limits.
The alleged victim was pregnant during some of the attacks.
An Albany man wandering into traffic reportedly ripped off his shirt, took a fighting stance, reached for a firearm and was hit with a stun gu…
It will be hours before it reopens, according to ODOT.
An Independence pilot was killed in a single-engine airplane crash east of Scio on Sunday afternoon, and his wife suffered life-threatening in…
Creekside Center, a longtime proposed development at the northwest corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard, is coming before c…
You may recognize the salsas, as its related to another popular Mexican eatery with locations in Albany and Corvallis.