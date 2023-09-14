A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Enjoy beautiful scenery and wildlife from the wrap around porch of this 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2 story home tucked back from the main road on 2.5 peaceful acres. Boasting primary bedroom on main floor, vaulted ceilings, wood fireplace in living room, formal dining and breakfast nook. Property is beautifully landscaped. Siding on south side of home to be replaced and new roof, house and garage, being placed. Est.comp 9/23. 2 car garage has Kitchen/full bath. New well and pump placed in 2022.