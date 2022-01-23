 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $599,900

This nicely updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home sits on 2.17 acres just minutes from town. Large living room, updated bathrooms, and possible 4th and 5th bedrooms. Kitchen has a large pantry, newer countertops, and solid wood floors. New roof in 2019 and new siding in 2020. Garage is not included in the square footage, but is currently being used as additional living space. Large deck and spacious backyard are great for entertaining, and the shop and barn are perfect for your projects. Room for a few animals too!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News