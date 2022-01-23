3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $599,900

This nicely updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home sits on 2.17 acres just minutes from town. Large living room, updated bathrooms, and possible 4th and 5th bedrooms. Kitchen has a large pantry, newer countertops, and solid wood floors. New roof in 2019 and new siding in 2020. Garage is not included in the square footage, but is currently being used as additional living space. Large deck and spacious backyard are great for entertaining, and the shop and barn are perfect for your projects. Room for a few animals too!