 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $599,000

Country living in this FABULOUS triple wide! New HVAC in 2021, roof & skylights in 2015 & newer ext & int paint, flooring & water heater! Open floor plan, vaults, large rooms, kitchen w/island & pantry, master w/dual sinks, soaking tub & walk-in closet. Pellet stove, fully enclosed sunroom, laundry w/cabinets, utility sink & room for freezer. RV garage w/50 amp & dump. 24x36 3 car gar/shop, 10x20 garden shed, new pump house. Mature landscaping, raised beds, chain & privacy fences. Ask for detail sheet.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News