3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $589,500

1.75 acres backing up to woods & the Santiam river ravine! Custom built and well kept home that feels like its brand new. Featuring a spacious living room, a chefs kitchen w/ hickory cabinets, quartz countertops, large dining area, main suite with bay window, two walk in closets, double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Massive over-sized bonus room with plumbing in place for a wet bar. Enjoy a private patio & backyard. Energy efficient heat pump & ATT Septic, all year creek in the backyard & much more