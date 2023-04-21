TURN-KEY MOVE IN READY! Custom Craftsman style home backed up to the Santiam River access. Spacious suite-sized bedrooms with large walk-in closets, barn doors and built-in shelving. Open living area w/gas fireplace. Lg kitchen with granite countertops. Island with dual sinks and breakfast bar. Low maintenance landscaped front yard w/ rocky stream water feature and drip irrigation timers. Oversized garage. Stacked washer and dryer included.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A plan for a bunch of new development in East Albany reveals another plan long on the books. Randy Vogl had no idea.
“These little girls will grow up, and they’ve had something stolen from them,” the prosecutor said
The woman's husband was also injured. The suspect had just been released from jail 72 hours prior.
The tiny homes, 27 of them, will be built on a 1.3-acre lot on Waverly Drive.
High school girls basketball: Lebanon's Mardy Benedict retires from coaching to put bigger focus on family
LEBANON — Basketball has created many lasting memories and relationships for Mardy Benedict the past three decades.