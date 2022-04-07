 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $575,000

Home has tons of potential and unique features. this is a one of a kind property . Features 5 car garage, tons of decking around the home and lots of space to be outdoors. Possible dual living ! Addition to the home has giant custom beams that run across the ceiling as well as a large unique fireplace , full size bar , workout room and soaker tub bathroom.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News