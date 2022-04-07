Home has tons of potential and unique features. this is a one of a kind property . Features 5 car garage, tons of decking around the home and lots of space to be outdoors. Possible dual living ! Addition to the home has giant custom beams that run across the ceiling as well as a large unique fireplace , full size bar , workout room and soaker tub bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $575,000
