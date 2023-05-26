TURN-KEY MOVE IN READY! Custom Craftsman style home backed up to the Santiam River access. Spacious suite-sized bedrooms with large walk-in closets, barn doors and built-in shelving. Open living area w/gas fireplace. Lg kitchen with granite countertops. Island with dual sinks and breakfast bar. Low maintenance landscaped front yard w/ rocky stream water feature and drip irrigation timers. Oversized garage. Stacked washer and dryer included.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $564,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The union has filed four grievances with Greater Albany Public Schools. They say they want to return to the bargaining table.
A Lebanon man is dead after he reportedly crashed a tanker truck near Lyons, causing a fire.
An injured logger was transported by a Life Flight helicopter from an area outside of Sweet Home on Tuesday, May 23.
Lyons Mill City Drive closed in both directions near the intersection of Neighbors Lane following a fatal crash near Lyons.
A 52-year-old California man has been charged with manslaughter in Thursday's crash on Interstate 5, one of the deadliest in Oregon history; s…