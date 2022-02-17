3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $550,000

A little country living on 3.39 acres of pasture w/ gorgeous mountain views! This move in ready home has a nice open floor plan, tall tray ceilings, & lrg floor to ceiling windows allowing for plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen, w/ a walk-in pantry, lrg sink & kitchen island. Spend your evenings of the cvrd deck enjoying the peaceful country, just 8 minutes from town! Perfect for entertaining w/ plenty of room for RV/additional parking, as well as a detached 2 car garage. Call TODAY!