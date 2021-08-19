3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $550,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Classic Oregon farm home located in a beautiful rural landscape outside of Lebanon. 5+ acres ready to use, with a greenhouse, multiple sheds, and a 30x40 barn. A covered RV area and a double carport with a single car garage give you plenty of room. The home itself has 2,036 usable square feet with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The primary has a large walk-in closet with plenty of additional storage space. Enjoy the warmth around the pellet stove with the family or gather in the sizable kitchen.