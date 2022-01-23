 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $549,900

Super location! 3 bedroom home on almost 2 acres! Updates include: Newer kitchen, surround sound speakers in living area, windows, paint, roof, septic system, and well. Large 2 car garage with additional shop/storage area, outbuildings, RV dump. Relax on your back deck and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Great place to tinker with your toys or garden or enjoy your mini farm!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News