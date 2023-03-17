New home placed in 2021 on 4.78 acre on dead end street! Home is beautiful, lots of windows make this home very bright and open. Great use of color, all the extras you would want in a NEW manufactured home, 2X6 construction and super good sense! The grounds offer open pasture areas for gardens or animals along with nicely treed area going up the hill. Nice open spot on top for possible building spot.The shop/garage 24X26, separate living area with bedroom, please see additional remarks, too much to list