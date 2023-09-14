SPACE INSIDE & OUT in this highly desired location with a SHOP & A VIEW! Many updates made to this home including: granite & quartz countertops, flooring, bathrooms including showers/ toilets/ vanities/ sinks/ faucets/etc, new roof 2020, new hot water heater 2021, new HVAC, new electrical panel, new fence, plus much more! Finished basement with extra living space. 30x36 shop w/ concrete floors and 110 power. Must visit to appreciate!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $549,000
