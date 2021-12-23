 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $549,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. New 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 3 acres with possibility of renting adjacent acreage for pasture. This home was constructed in 2018 and its beautiful view and seclusion makes this a wonderful property. Build your own barn or outbuilding or just enjoy the quiet and scenic area.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News