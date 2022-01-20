Beautiful property with an updated 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home on 5 acres! This home features new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new flooring, and a new roof in 2021. A large shop approximately 24 x 36 finished in 2018 with concrete floors, a guest room and loft storage. There's a barn approximately 26 x 36 and a chicken coop. This home overlooks a large yard with mature fruit trees and a garden space approximately 26 x 52. A lovely piece of property for your hobbies!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sweet Home teenager was killed in a car crash on Highway 20 just east of Foster on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a news release from Oreg…
Public members in attendance got into a shouting match with school officials.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown challenging her use of clemency orders to grant nearly…
The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon Coast the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a large undersea vo…
A controversial conservative conference called the Reawaken America Tour scheduled for the beginning of April in Redmond has been canceled and…
An Albany man who once was a registered nurse practiced nursing without a license in 2020 and 2021 and because of that, was denied when he tri…
A flatbed truck fire shut down Interstate 5 northbound temporarily Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 4 miles south of Albany near milepost 230, acco…
The father of a 32-year-old Corvallis man who died following a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against…
Contract tracing and resulting notifications will be different.
An assessment says conditions are so bad, it's not worth repairing.