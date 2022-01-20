3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $525,000

Beautiful property with an updated 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home on 5 acres! This home features new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new flooring, and a new roof in 2021. A large shop approximately 24 x 36 finished in 2018 with concrete floors, a guest room and loft storage. There's a barn approximately 26 x 36 and a chicken coop. This home overlooks a large yard with mature fruit trees and a garden space approximately 26 x 52. A lovely piece of property for your hobbies!