3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $525,000

Gorgeous Craftsman style home in desired location! Plenty of room here for all of your livestock! 20 acres of pasture & 4 outbuildings; 36x30 feeder barn, 32x24 GP building, detached 2 car garage, & shed for additional storage. Spend your evenings on your covered porch enjoying the country lifestyle & soothing creek. Inside features a formal dining room ,breakfast nook, mudroom, & a lrg living room w/ a cozy propane FP to enjoy during the cold winter months. Prime location at a great price. Call today!