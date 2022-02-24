Accepted Offer with Contingencies. PEACEFUL COUNTRY LIVING!! Enjoy the seasons from this 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home on just over 5 acres. Plenty of full fenced pasture for all your livestock, room for RV parking, spacious covered deck to take in the beautiful mountain views, a 24x36 SHOP with guest quarters and a barn with workshop space! Step inside this cozy home and see all the great features: spacious living room with a toasty fireplace, large bedrooms, large pantry, & so much more! Must visit!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $520,000
